The Whys And Hows Of Motor Vehicle Titling Trusts: Part 2

By Alan Mogol August 25, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT) -- When certificate of title motor vehicles are acquired and titled in the name of an equipment finance company, a subsequent syndication of that lease financing, which would include a transfer of legal title to the motor vehicle, can involve a significant administrative burden and expense. A titling trust can avoid having to transfer legal title, which permits the equipment finance company to avoid the administrative burden and not only the filing fee but also the excise, sales or transfer taxes imposed by some states.

The first part...
