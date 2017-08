Openwave's Trade Secrets Suit With Rival Survives, For Now

Law360, San Francisco (August 23, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge hearing Open-Xchange's motion to dismiss a trade secrets suit by email technology rival Openwave Messaging on Wednesday asked Open-Xchange to tweak the motion and add supporting evidence, saying he needs more information to decide whether the lawsuit overlapped with Italian litigation.



Germany-based Open-Xchange Inc., or OX, had filed a motion to dismiss Openwave Messaging Inc.'s suit, saying its claims — which include breach of contract, trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement — were duplicative of existing litigation in Italy that was properly filed...

