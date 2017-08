W. Va. Doc Gets 20 Years For Pain Prescription Abuses

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A physician was sentenced in West Virginia federal court on Wednesday to 20 years in prison for prescribing oxycodone, a painkiller, to patients without properly determining their need for pain pills.



Dr. Michael Kostenko, who was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger, owned and operated the Coal Country Clinic out of his Raleigh County, West Virginia, residence. He had pled guilty in April to one count of distributing oxycodone after being hit with a 20-count indictment in November 2016, which was followed by a...

