9th Circ. Backs Forest Service In Ore. Water Pipeline Fight

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday ruled that the U.S. Forest Service properly considered the environmental impact of a water pipeline project in the Deschutes National Forest when granting the permits, saying the government was right to find the project consistent with the region's Forest Plan.



In an unpublished opinion denying an appeal from environmental groups, the panel held the Forest Service’s decision was not arbitrary or capricious, as the groups had argued. The environmental assessment had taken a hard look at the environmental costs of the...

