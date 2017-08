DOJ Says Deutsche Libor Case Survives 2nd Circ. Ruling

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors who charged two Deutsche Bank traders with manipulating the London Interbank Offered Rate told a New York federal judge on Wednesday that a Second Circuit decision to overturn a similar conviction doesn’t support the traders’ argument for dismissal.



Deutsche traders Matthew Connolly and Gavin Black have said the Second Circuit’s decision to void the convictions of two accused Libor riggers at Rabobank made findings about the “necessarily imprecise” nature of how the British Bankers’ Association calculated Libor that bolstered their arguments for dismissal. Even if...

