Ark. Care Centers Dangerously Understaffed, Suit Claims

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Four Little Rock, Arkansas, care centers owned by Skyline Highland Holdings LLC allegedly kept staffing levels illegally low to save money, leaving patients often unable to access restrooms, food and other basic care, according to a potential class action removed to Arkansas federal court Wednesday.



Patients at Capital Health and Rehabilitation Center, Little Rock Post Acute and Rehabilitation, Hillview Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center, and North Little Rock Health and Rehabilitation Center had to wait long periods of time to use the bathroom or have dirty...

