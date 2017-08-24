Insurers Fight EU Plans for Golf Cart And Lawnmower Cover

By William Shaw

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 12:06 PM BST) -- The U.K. insurance industry urged the European Commission on Thursday to act to prevent owners of golf buggies, drive-on lawnmowers and mobility scooters from having to take out third-party insurance.

Groups including the Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s of London, the world’s biggest speciality insurance market, called on the commission to state that compulsory motor insurance should apply only to vehicles in traffic — thus excluding those used on private land — following a judgment from the European Court of Justice. 

The Commission, the EU's...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular