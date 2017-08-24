Insurers Fight EU Plans for Golf Cart And Lawnmower Cover

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 12:06 PM BST) -- The U.K. insurance industry urged the European Commission on Thursday to act to prevent owners of golf buggies, drive-on lawnmowers and mobility scooters from having to take out third-party insurance.



Groups including the Association of British Insurers and Lloyd’s of London, the world’s biggest speciality insurance market, called on the commission to state that compulsory motor insurance should apply only to vehicles in traffic — thus excluding those used on private land — following a judgment from the European Court of Justice.



The Commission, the EU's...

