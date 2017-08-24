Clydesdale Wins Dismissal Of Property Investment Fraud Suit

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 5:20 PM BST) -- A London judge dismissed a claim Thursday from investors accusing Clydesdale Bank PLC of supporting a £47.5 million ($60.8 million) property investment vehicle fraud arising from transactions the bank processed through a client account.



Christopher Hancock QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court of England and Wales, dismissed breach of fiduciary duty, dishonest assistance, negligent misrepresentation and breach of contract claims against Clydesdale, which trades as Yorkshire Bank, stemming from banking facililties the firm had provided to an unregulated property investment vehicle that collapsed.



Investors claimed...

