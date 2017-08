Panamanian Co. Fights Arbitration Bid From French Bank

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A Panamanian company on Wednesday urged a Florida federal court not to send into arbitration its suit accusing a French bank of failing to flag risky investments, arguing that its account application with the bank said that all disputes would be litigated in the state.



Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in early July told the court that Open Sea Investment SA’s case, which accuses Credit Agricole of convincing the Panamanian firm to make investments that are now purportedly worthless, should be arbitrated in Miami-Dade county....

