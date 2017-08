Impax Can't Bar Goodwin Procter In Teva Coverage Fight

Law360, Philadelphia (August 24, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge said Wednesday he would allow Goodwin Procter LLP to continue representing Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. in a suit against Impax Laboratories Inc. seeking indemnity for losses in a false advertising suit over the antidepressant Budeprion, despite the firm’s prior Budeprion-related work on Impax’s behalf.



Impax has asked Judge Gary Glazer in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas to disqualify Goodwin Procter from the case, in which Teva plans to seek indemnification for losses it suffered in a false advertising suit over...

