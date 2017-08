Freshfields Won't Increase Associate Pay Bands This Year

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP decided not to raise the pay bands for its trainees and young associates in London for this year, with newly qualified attorneys continuing to earn £85,000 after a £17,500 increase last year, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Thursday.



The salaries are for the current fiscal year, which ends next May, with first- and second-year trainees continuing to make £43,000 and £45,000, respectively, the same that they earned in the previous fiscal year, a representative for the firm said. Each saw £2,000...

To view the full article, register now.