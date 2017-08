Japan Logistics Fund Buys Pair Of Properties For $247M

Law360, Minneapolis (August 24, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- An asset management division of Japan Logistics Fund Inc. has purchased a pair of logistics properties for roughly 27 billion yen ($246.9 million), according to an announcement from the Japanese firm on Thursday.



Mitsui & Co. Logistics Partners Ltd. bought the Yokohama Machida Logistics Center for 25.452 billion yen from OM2 TRY Investments Delta LLC and the Takatsuki Logistics center from an undisclosed seller for 1.559 billion yen.



The firm said it is paying for the properties, both of which are 100 percent leased, with a...

