PE-Backed Pub Co. To Take Rival Private In £101.5M Deal
Under the deal, Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd., which operates roughly 689 pubs across the United Kingdom, will pay 203 pence cash per Revolution share, according to the announcement. Before the scheme of arrangement completes, Revolution Bars Group PLC, which operates 54 bars in the country, plans to apply for its shares to be delisted. After...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login