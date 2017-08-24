PE-Backed Pub Co. To Take Rival Private In £101.5M Deal

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Stonegate Pub Co. and Revolution Bars on Thursday announced that the pub operator has lobbied a £101.5 million ($130 million) bid to acquire Revolution Bars and take it private.



Under the deal, Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd., which operates roughly 689 pubs across the United Kingdom, will pay 203 pence cash per Revolution share, according to the announcement. Before the scheme of arrangement completes, Revolution Bars Group PLC, which operates 54 bars in the country, plans to apply for its shares to be delisted. After...

