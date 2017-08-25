ITA To Probe Fittings Stamped ‘Malaysia’ To Skip China Duty

Law360, Washington (August 25, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Department of Commerce will investigate allegations from domestic producers that pipe fittings from Malaysia actually originate in China and thus circumvent anti-dumping orders, a decision published Friday said.



The petitioners — Tube Forgings of America Inc., Mills Iron Works Inc. and Hackney Ladish Inc. — allege that 80 to 100 percent of the value of carbon steel butt-weld pipe fittings from Malaysia can be sourced to China, and convinced the International Trade Administration to open a probe.



“Based on our analysis of the petitioners’ anti-circumvention...

