ITA To Probe Fittings Stamped ‘Malaysia’ To Skip China Duty
The petitioners — Tube Forgings of America Inc., Mills Iron Works Inc. and Hackney Ladish Inc. — allege that 80 to 100 percent of the value of carbon steel butt-weld pipe fittings from Malaysia can be sourced to China, and convinced the International Trade Administration to open a probe.
“Based on our analysis of the petitioners’ anti-circumvention...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login