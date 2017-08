Dakota Access Protest Footage Not Public, State AG Says

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT) -- North Dakota's attorney general has backed the Morton County Sheriff's Department's denial of a request for video and photos of an intense Dakota Access Pipeline protest last year, saying Wednesday the material was part of an active criminal investigation.



In an opinion requested by Benjamin M. Stoll, who asked for the records, State Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said that when an investigation is ongoing, records pertaining to the probe are exempt from disclosure. Stoll’s request fell into that category, he said.



“The public entities have provided...

