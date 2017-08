Kirkland, NYC Charities Secure 'Sesame Street' Royalties

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s pro bono legal services helped 10 New York City charities secure almost $600,000 in lump sum payments for royalties from the works of the late Tony Geiss, a screenwriter for “Sesame Street” and “The Land Before Time,” among other children’s classics.



Kirkland’s Anna Salek and Kristen Curatolo worked with a royalty exchange startup to auction the royalty bundles, which notably included “Elmo’s Song,” songs from “The Land Before Time” and the theme music for “Abby’s Flying Fairy School,” the firm announced Aug....

