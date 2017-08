Oil Co. Can't Escape Ecuador's Environmental Claims

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has denied an oil company’s bid to toss claims of environmental damage lodged by the government of Ecuador in a dispute involving two oil exploration blocks in the country’s rainforest, rejecting the firm's argument that a decision in related arbitration bars the case.



In the instant dispute, Perenco Ecuador Ltd. initiated proceedings against Ecuador before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in 2008 after the country enacted legislative measures that increased certain income it would receive from the blocks.



Ecuador later...

