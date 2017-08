Texas Judge Denies NAACP Bid To Intervene In EEOC Case

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday denied a bid by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and other groups to intervene in the state’s challenge of U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance on the use of criminal background checks in hiring, rejecting their claim that the Trump administration would cede the case.



In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings denied the groups’ motion to intervene “for the reasons aptly argued by the parties in their responses,” which include the EEOC’s claim that it has and...

