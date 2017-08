Fed Lifts Extra Monitoring Of Santander US’s Capital Plans

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 1:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve on Thursday said that Santander Holdings USA Inc. had sufficiently improved its corporate governance and other risk protections, and the bank no longer had to check with regulators before making dividend payments and other capital allocations.



The Fed lifted a September 2014 enforcement action that was put in place after a subsidiary of Santander Holdings, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., made a $52 million dividend payment on its common stock in late May that the Fed hadn’t approved in advance.



The enforcement action...

