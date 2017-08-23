InvaGen Infringed Diabetes Drug Patent, Pharma Cos. Say

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cilag GmbH International on Wednesday accused InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc of infringing a patent by attempting to get approval to sell a generic version of Janssen’s diabetes treatment Invokamet.



The pharmaceutical companies said InvaGen’s abbreviated new drug application filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration infringes U.S. Patent Number 7,943,788, and asked the court to prevent InvaGen from selling its generic alternative to Invokamet until the patent expires.



“Plaintiffs will be irreparably harmed by InvaGen’s infringing...

