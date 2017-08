Blank Check IPO Could Blaze New Path For Tech 'Unicorns'

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Silicon Valley blank check company plans to raise $500 million through an initial public offering in order to buy a stake in a technology startup and take it public, an idea some experts say could appeal to so-called unicorns reluctant to go public on their own.



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., formed by two venture capital firms, filed an IPO late Wednesday that calls for issuing 50 million units at $10 each, raising $500 million. Proceeds could rise to $575 million if underwriter Credit Suisse...

