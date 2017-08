PTAB Slams Qualcomm While Axing Bandspeed Patent

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday found all but two challenged claims in Bandspeed Inc.’s communications system patent invalid as obvious, noting Bandspeed neglected to defend several of them and chiding alleged infringer Qualcomm Inc. for not being much help in the proceeding.



The final written decision, penned by Administrative Patent Judge James Arpin, found all but two of the claims anticipated by a combination of prior art references called Dabak, Kockmann, Gerten and Haartsen. Bandspeed had asserted the patent against Qualcomm in pending...

