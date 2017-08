AT&T Broadband Stiffs Minority Areas, Residents Tell FCC

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Three low-income residents of Cleveland, Ohio, are alleging that AT&T Corp. has discriminated against minorities by relegating some neighborhoods to slower internet speeds while serving wealthier and suburban areas with better broadband capabilities, according to a complaint filed with the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday.



Joanne Elkins, Hattie Lanfair and Rachelle Lee, who are African-American, said AT&T’s high-speed broadband service that is primarily available in more affluent or demographically white areas constitutes inequity of service that the providers should rectify, according to the complaint.



“Low-income neighborhoods...

