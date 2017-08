Trump Admin. Moves To Hit 4 Nations With Visa Sanctions

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has taken steps to issue visa sanctions against four countries, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed Thursday, as they have stalled or refused to take back nationals with deportation orders.



DHS has told the U.S. Department of State to dole out visa sanctions against four nations because the countries have “systematically delayed” and declined to permit the return of their nationals who have final removal orders from the U.S., said David Lapan, a DHS spokesperson.



Lapan said that the agency...

To view the full article, register now.