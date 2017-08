More Than 6,000 Former Nokia Patents Up For Sale

Law360, Los Angeles (August 25, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Nokia Corp. is unloading thousands of patents from Alcatel-Lucent after acquiring that company in a roughly $17 billion deal in late 2015, according to a transaction firm that said Thursday the intellectual property will be sold through an investor pool to venture-backed startups.



Aqua Licensing LLC is selling a large telecommunications patent portfolio previously owned by Nokia and developed by Alcatel-Lucent, the patent advisory and transaction firm said.



The portfolio has 4,260 patent families, including 6,069 granted patents and 734 patent applications, about 82 percent of...

