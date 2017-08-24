Va. High Court Strikes Receipts Tax On Duty-Free Goods

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday found the imposition of a Loudoun County gross receipts tax on the sale of duty-free items sold at Dulles International Airport to be unconstitutional.



In reversing a district court order, the justices found that the county’s business, professional and occupational license tax on Dulles Duty Free LLC’s sale of duty-free goods to international travelers violated the U.S. Constitution’s Import-Export Clause, which prohibits states from imposing duties on exported goods without express permission from Congress.



“Although the tax is imposed on...

