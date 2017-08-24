Va. High Court Strikes Receipts Tax On Duty-Free Goods
In reversing a district court order, the justices found that the county’s business, professional and occupational license tax on Dulles Duty Free LLC’s sale of duty-free goods to international travelers violated the U.S. Constitution’s Import-Export Clause, which prohibits states from imposing duties on exported goods without express permission from Congress.
“Although the tax is imposed on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login