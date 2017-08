St. Jude Must Face Man's Defective Defibrillator Wire Suit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday said that medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc. can't escape a man's suit alleging that his now-recalled Riata defibrillator wires shocked him at least 16 times in his sleep, saying he'd shown a plausible link between the alleged defect and his injuries.



U.S. District Judge Edward Davila declined to throw out Richard Connelly's manufacturing defect and negligence claims, finding that they were not preempted by the Medical Device Regulation Act. Connelly had argued the Riata wires, or leads, that...

To view the full article, register now.