Summit Sues Feds For Defunding Clean Energy Project

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Summit Texas Clean Energy LLC hit the federal government with a suit on Wednesday alleging the U.S. Department of Energy breached an implied duty of good faith when it publicly withdrew its support for the company’s project designed to capture and store carbon dioxide.



Summit Texas Clean Energy and Summit Power Group LLC said that it entered into a cooperative agreement in 2010 with the federal government for the Texas Clean Energy Project, which would capture, sequester or otherwise use beneficially 90 percent of carbon dioxide from...

