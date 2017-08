Platinum Co-Founder Asks 2nd Circ To Nix Witness Gag Order

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Platinum Partners co-founder Mark Nordlicht asked the Second Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a Brooklyn federal judge's order barring them from speaking to lawyers for potential government witnesses in the $1 billion fraud case, saying the order violates his right to mount a defense.



The petition for a writ of mandamus seeks to undo U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry's bench ruling last week barring Nordlicht's attorneys from contacting potential government witnesses or their lawyers. The judge so ruled after agreeing with prosecutors that a...

