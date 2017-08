Maine Birth Law Bars Faulty Merck Implant Suit, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal judge threw out a woman’s suit against Merck & Co. Inc. over an allegedly faulty birth control device, ruling that the suit violated a Maine law which prevents the recovery of damages arising from the birth of a healthy child and rejecting the argument that the law is unconstitutional.



The Maine Wrongful Birth Statute did not infringe on Kayla Doherty’s right to access the courts, violate her due process, or discriminate based on gender, U.S. District Judge D. Brock Hornby determined, but it...

