Greylock Leads Lending Tech Platform’s $100M Fund Round
Aside from Greylock, Blend received investments from private equity players like Lightspeed Venture Partners, Emergence Capital, 8VC and Nyca Partners in its Series D funding round. Blend aims to streamline the online mortgage application process by providing tools and assistance to lenders and borrowers.
Blend said the funding will...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login