Wash. Tribal Co. Urges Justices Not To Hear Fuel Tax Row

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A tribal wholesale fuel distribution company has told the U.S. Supreme Court to reject Washington state’s petition to review the state top court’s ruling that the company is exempt from taxes on fuel brought to the Yakama Indian Reservation from Oregon, saying the decision is consistent with Ninth Circuit precedent.



Cougar Den Inc. filed an Aug. 16 brief in opposition to the Washington State Department of Licensing’s petition for certiorari that challenged a split Washington Supreme Court ruling in which the majority held that the Yakama...

