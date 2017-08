Linkable Bleeding Cash And Tightlipped About Sale, Suit Says

Law360, Wilmington (August 24, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Boston-based advertising analytics company Linkable Networks LLC was hit with a books-and-records request Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court by an angry investor that said Linkable is bleeding cash and finalizing a sale process but refusing to talk about it.



Paraflon Investments Ltd., a private investment company based out of the British Virgin Islands, says it has put roughly $7.25 million into Linkable since 2014, making Paraflon one of Linkable’s largest investors, according to the complaint.



In recent months Paraflon has “repeatedly requested” that Linkable turn over...

