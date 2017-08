Tribal-State Weed Deals Stay Hot In Spite Of Feds

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Native American tribes are enjoying success with marijuana businesses launched under compacts with states where the drug has been legalized, and attorneys say those deals are likely to keep growing in popularity as tribes look to boost their bottom lines and ally with states as a bulwark against potentially unfriendly federal authorities.



Amid concerns about whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions will maintain the Obama administration's hands-off approach to tribal and state marijuana businesses, tribes have continued to sign compacts with states, with the Las Vegas Paiute...

