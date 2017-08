Judge Axes IP Claims Over Sony-Platform Multiplayer Games

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday dismissed Acceleration Bay LLC’s patent suit against three major video-game developers with respect to games they developed for Sony gaming platforms, saying Acceleration had no standing to sue over those games.



District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews ruled that the prior owner of Acceleration's patents had granted Sony the right to issue sublicenses, and that Acceleration therefore had no standing to sue Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. over the games they developed for Sony’s...

