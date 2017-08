UK Watchdog Fines Golf Gear Co. Over Online Club Sales Ban

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom’s competition regulator on Thursday slapped a golf products company with a £1.45 million ($1,856,000) fine for preventing two U.K. retailers from selling its golf clubs online, in violation of competition law.



The Competition and Markets Authority levied the fine against Ping Europe Ltd., ordered it to end the sales ban and barred it from imposing a similar ban on other retailers.



The CMA said the fine reflects that competition law was violated while the company was pursuing a genuine commercial goal of promoting...

