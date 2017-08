VA Hospital Saw Kidney Cancer Too Late, $30M Suit Says

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT) -- A Marine veteran and his wife have sued the federal government in Florida federal court for a combined $30 million, alleging that professionals at a Tampa Veterans Affairs hospital diagnosed his kidney cancer too late.



Edgard G. Colon, who served in the United States Marine Corps from 2002 to 2006 in Iraq, and his wife, Judith Colon, alleged on Wednesday that staff at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital failed to take action on or inform him of a lesion on his kidney, which was apparent...

