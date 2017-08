Dems Decry Withholding Of Grant Funds To Sanctuary Cities

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Dozens of Democratic lawmakers decried new restrictions on violence prevention funds that they said were designed to coerce cities nationwide into complying with the Trump administration’s immigration agenda, demanding in a Thursday letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he defend the Department of Justice’s legal authority to implement them.



The affected funds are part of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, which the DOJ itself has acknowledged to be a primary source of federal justice funding to municipalities, according to its website....

To view the full article, register now.