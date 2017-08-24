Prominent Philly Litigator Involved In Courthouse Scuffle

Law360, Philadelphia (August 24, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Prominent Philadelphia litigator Clifford Haines was involved in an altercation with security at the city’s Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning, according to published reports, but was not charged.



Haines allegedly hit a sheriff’s deputy and was taken into custody in the lobby of the city’s criminal courthouse, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.



A spokesman for the city’s district attorney’s office confirmed to Law360 that Haines will not face charges from the incident.



“After a review of the evidence, which included video evidence, the Philadelphia District...

To view the full article, register now.