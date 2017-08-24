Prominent Philly Litigator Involved In Courthouse Scuffle
Haines allegedly hit a sheriff’s deputy and was taken into custody in the lobby of the city’s criminal courthouse, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
A spokesman for the city’s district attorney’s office confirmed to Law360 that Haines will not face charges from the incident.
“After a review of the evidence, which included video evidence, the Philadelphia District...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login