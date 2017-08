Singapore Builds Status As Prominent Int'l Arbitration Hub

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A recent decision by the High Court of Singapore setting aside an arbitral award issued to South African investors following a dispute over mining leases with the Kingdom of Lesotho highlights the city-state's increasing prominence in international arbitration, as attorneys and others show confidence in its courts and arbitral laws.



In the Aug. 14 decision, Singapore High Court Judge Kannan Ramesh concluded the Permanent Court of Arbitration tribunal’s award had wrongly dealt with a dispute over Lesotho's dissolution of a tribunal for 15 southern African nations, which...

To view the full article, register now.