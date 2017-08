SocGen Execs Hit With Libor Rigging Charges

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged a pair of Société Générale SA executives with scheming to manipulate Libor by submitting falsely lowballed rate information to make it appear that the French bank was able to borrow at lower interest rates than it actually could obtain.



Two Société Générale executives, both French nationals, are charged with transmitting false market reports concerning commodities and with conspiracy, according to an indictment filed in Brooklyn federal court. (AP) French nationals Danielle Sindzingre, 54, the co-head of fixed income, credit and currencies...

