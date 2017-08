Fisheries Service Gets Quick Win In Reporting Methods Fight

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday handed a quick win to the National Marine Fisheries Service in a suit challenging its bycatch reporting methodology, ruling that the service has established sufficient standardized methods that meet the requirements of the Magnuson-Stevens Act.



In an order granting summary judgment for the NMFS, U.S. District Judge Ellen Segal Huvelle held that the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act allows the office within the Commerce Department, which is a federal agency, to reserve some discretion over funding of its reporting...

