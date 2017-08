NASA Supplier Seeks Sanctions In Trade Secrets Claims

Law360, Washington (August 25, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Advanced Fluid Systems Inc. Thursday asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to level sanctions against a former employee accused of stealing its designs and contracts for hydraulic systems at a NASA-run rocket launch facility, saying the former employee and his current employer have repeatedly withheld Advanced Fluid documents in violation of court orders.



Kevin Huber has repeatedly withheld documents containing proprietary information that he improperly obtained at the end of his tenure with Advanced Fluid, despite assurances from his counsel that the documents had been deleted, according...

