Veteran's Suit Over Legionnaires' Disease Is Too Late

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday tossed a suit from a former U.S. Air Force senior airman who contracted Legionnaires’ disease at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital, saying the suit was filed too late and the patient should have realized sooner that the hospital might be responsible due to a slew of news stories about a VA Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.



Dewayne Rettig, who contracted Legionnaires’ disease at the VA University Drive hospital in Pittsburgh a year before local media began running stories about a...

To view the full article, register now.