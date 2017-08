Chinook Tribe Sues For Federal Recognition

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Chinook Indian Nation hit the U.S. government with a lawsuit in Washington federal court on Thursday to force the Interior Department to give the tribe federal status, saying after 40 years of trying to get formal recognition it has exhausted all other remedies.



In the complaint brought under the U.S. Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act, the Chinook pointed to a decadeslong relationship with the U.S. government, including land treaties dating back to the 1850s and congressional action informally ratifying those treaties, among other actions,...

