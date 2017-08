Del. ANDA Venue Fights Arise After TC Heartland

Law360, Wilmington (August 24, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A quartet of intellectual property venue fights made their way to Delaware federal court at the same time Thursday, with issues over abbreviated new drug application suits common to all cases arising from the recent U.S. Supreme Court TC Heartland decision over proper litigation venues being argued.



During a combined hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. District Court Judge Leonard P. Stark and U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke heard from attorneys in the four cases in which pharmaceutical companies have alleged infringement of numerous patents through...

To view the full article, register now.