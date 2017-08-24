MoFo Guides SoftBank's $4.4B WeWork Investment

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP is representing SoftBank Group Corp. in a $4.4 billion investment in WeWork Companies Inc., which rents out co-working spaces, the companies announced Thursday.



WeWork’s parent company will get $3 billion through a primary investment in new shares and a secondary investment in existing shares, according to a release from the companies. Another $1.4 billion will go to three newly created companies that will fund WeWork’s expansion in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia and Korea, the release said. The money comes through SoftBank’s...

