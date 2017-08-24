MoFo Guides SoftBank's $4.4B WeWork Investment

By Dave Simpson

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP is representing SoftBank Group Corp. in a $4.4 billion investment in WeWork Companies Inc., which rents out co-working spaces, the companies announced Thursday.

WeWork’s parent company will get $3 billion through a primary investment in new shares and a secondary investment in existing shares, according to a release from the companies. Another $1.4 billion will go to three newly created companies that will fund WeWork’s expansion in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia and Korea, the release said. The money comes through SoftBank’s...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular