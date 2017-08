2 Uber Investors Side With Kalanick In Benchmark Suit

Law360, Wilmington (August 25, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Battle lines sharpened late Thursday in a Delaware Chancery Court fight for control of global ride-share behemoth Uber Technologies Inc., with two company investors seeking to intervene on the side of Uber founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick and claiming “improper influences” by his chief critics.



Investor Sofreh LP, led by Shervin Pishevar, and investor Steven Russell jointly sought intervenor status while also arguing that the Chancery Court lacks jurisdiction to preside over Benchmark Capital Partners LP's suit seeking Kalanick’s ouster from Uber's board of directors. Both...

