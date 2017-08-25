US Seeks Approval Of $43M Peabody Pollution Cleanup Deal

By Cara Salvatore

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a Missouri bankruptcy court for approval of a $43 million settlement with coal miner Peabody Energy Corp. over environmental liabilities at 13 Superfund sites.

Peabody, which exited bankruptcy in April, will pay $20 million under the deal and its insurers will provide another $12 million, according to the government's Wednesday motion for approval of the settlement. A tax payment setoff of $11.2 million is also part of the package between the U.S., Peabody, seven Native American tribes and five...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular