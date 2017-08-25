US Seeks Approval Of $43M Peabody Pollution Cleanup Deal

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a Missouri bankruptcy court for approval of a $43 million settlement with coal miner Peabody Energy Corp. over environmental liabilities at 13 Superfund sites.



Peabody, which exited bankruptcy in April, will pay $20 million under the deal and its insurers will provide another $12 million, according to the government's Wednesday motion for approval of the settlement. A tax payment setoff of $11.2 million is also part of the package between the U.S., Peabody, seven Native American tribes and five...

