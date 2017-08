Ex-Guinea Mine Minister Gets 7 Years For $8.5M Bribe Scheme

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote hit former Guinea minister Mahmoud Thiam with a seven-year prison sentence Friday for selling out the African country's mining rights to a Chinese moneyman for $8.5 million, cutting significant time from guidelines that called for more than 12 years behind bars.



Judge Cote told the 50-year-old Thiam, who was swiftly found guilty by a jury in May of taking bribes and money laundering after a weeklong trial, that she did not believe the naturalized U.S. citizen set out to break...

